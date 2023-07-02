GMC BARAMULLA | 209 patients flood emergency ward with food-related illnesses

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla faced a sudden surge in patients over the past 24 hours, with 209 individuals seeking urgent medical attention due to symptoms of vomiting, loose stools, and renal colic.
According to doctors, these patients had consumed excessive amounts of meat and consumed contaminated water while visiting picnic spots and landed in the emergency and casualty ward of the hospital.
"The influx of patients placed tremendous pressure on the hospital's emergency and casualty wards, prompting authorities to temporarily evacuate other rooms to accommodate the growing number of patients," Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla, Dr Pervaiz Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.
The patients, primarily from the peripheries and outskirts of town, flocked to GMC Baramulla following the Eid festivities, seeking relief from their ailments.
However, their indulgence in unregulated consumption of food, junk food and juices led to severe health consequences, requiring immediate medical intervention.
"Instead of consuming pure water, these patients had mostly consumed juices and contaminated water at picnic spots which led to their ailments," Masoodi said.
Doctors and medical staff at GMC Baramulla were put on toes to handle the overwhelming influx of patients, with the emergency ward being the primary point of focus.
The situation demanded their undivided attention as they treated and monitored the patients suffering from various food-related illnesses.
As a result of this, the routine rounds of the doctors in the post-operative ward and general medical ward were delayed, causing dissatisfaction among the patients admitted there.
However, the Medical superintendent attributed the delay in conducting the routine rounds to the unprecedented number of patients flooding the emergency department.
"The morning rounds were prolonged due to the need to manage the influx of patients effectively. However, the authorities managed the situation properly after attending all the patients in emergency and general wards as well. The situation was brought under control," he said.
Owing to the unexpected surge in patient inflow in the emergency of the GMC Baramulla. The medicos urged the public to exercise caution and maintain strict checks and balances while consuming food and water, especially in crowded areas.
"The doctors had already advised the public to consume meat and other eatables within limits given the surge in temperature," a doctor at the hospital said.