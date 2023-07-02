GMC BARAMULLA | 209 patients flood emergency ward with food-related illnesses

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla faced a sudden surge in patients over the past 24 hours, with 209 individuals seeking urgent medical attention due to symptoms of vomiting, loose stools, and renal colic.

According to doctors, these patients had consumed excessive amounts of meat and consumed contaminated water while visiting picnic spots and landed in the emergency and casualty ward of the hospital.

"The influx of patients placed tremendous pressure on the hospital's emergency and casualty wards, prompting authorities to temporarily evacuate other rooms to accommodate the growing number of patients," Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla, Dr Pervaiz Masoodi told Greater Kashmir.

The patients, primarily from the peripheries and outskirts of town, flocked to GMC Baramulla following the Eid festivities, seeking relief from their ailments.