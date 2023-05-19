GMC Baramulla gets approval for ICMR-funded mental health research project

Baramulla, May 19: In a significant achievement, the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla has attained its first-ever research grant from the prestigious Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The programme titled as “An Integrated Intervention to address the treatment gap with Serious Mental Illness - A Multisite Cluster Randomised Trial,” aims to promote intervention and implementation research in the field of mental health.
Out of 270 research proposals received nationwide, 16 were selected, including GMC Baramulla’s project.
The study will be led by Dr. Tajamul Hussain, the Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry at GMC Baramulla. The research will be conducted concurrently in two diverse regions of India, Kashmir, and Kerala. Both sites will receive a grant of approximately 90 lakh rupees to carry out the comprehensive study.
Principal of GMC Baramulla, Prof. (Dr.) Ruby Reshi, expressed her elation and gratitude over receiving the approval for their first ICMR-funded research project.
She praised Dr. Tajamul Hussain for his exemplary efforts in developing the research proposal and securing the grant, recognising his dedication to advancing mental health research.
“We are committed to advancing research at GMC Baramulla. And this grant from ICMR is recognition of our effort,” said Principal GMC Baramulla. “This milestone achievement demonstrates GMC Baramulla’s unwavering commitment to promoting evidence-based practices in mental health care,” she added.