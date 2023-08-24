GMC Baramulla gives a ray of hope for hearing impaired with free cochlear surgery

Baramulla, Aug 23: In a step towards healthcare accessibility, the department of ENT at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla is set to kick start its much needed Cochlear Surgery Programme.
Scheduled for August 24, this initiative is part of the Assistive Devices for Persons with Disabilities (ADIP) scheme of the Government of India.
This programme holds the hope of restoring sound to the lives of two hearing-impaired children from Baramulla district.
Supported by the Government of India, each patient will receive a free cochlear implant, a life-changing device valued at approximately Rs 6 lakhs.
What makes this initiative even more extraordinary is the presence of Cochlear Implant Surgeons from the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Their expertise will not only ensure the success of these surgeries but also serve as a valuable mentorship opportunity for the ENT surgeons at GMC Baramulla.
This pioneering effort marks the introduction of cochlear implant surgery at newer medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, setting a precedent for advanced healthcare in the region.
The Department of ENT at GMC Baramulla has urged the residents of the Baramulla district to avail the benefits of this life changing facility in bringing hope and sound back to the lives of hearing-impaired children “in our community.”