GMC Baramulla observes World Blood Donor Day

Baramulla: With a strong message "Give Blood, Give Plasma: Share Life, Share Often," the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla, in collaboration with various organizations celebrated World Blood Donor Day here on Wednesday.

The event was aimed to spread awareness about the importance of blood donation and honor the selfless individuals who contribute to such a noble cause. A total of 70 pints of blood were collected, marking a remarkable achievement on this important occasion.

It was presided over by the Principal of Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr. (Prof) Ruby Reshi, while the chief guest on the occasion was the President of the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT), State Chapter. T.R. Raina and other guests included the CO 53 BN CRPF Baramulla, Major Sahoo of the 19th Infantry Division Baramulla, and the Principals of Degree College and Women's College Baramulla.