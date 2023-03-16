GMC Baramulla performs major colorectal cancer surgery

Baramulla: The department of General Surgery at Government Medical College Baramulla, made a significant breakthrough in the field of colorectal cancer surgery by performing maiden oncosurgery of adenocarcinoma of the rectum.
The procedure was performed on a 65-year-old female patient with complications of bleeding through rectum and severe constipation.
The Medical Superintendent of the associate hospital, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, said that the patient was referred to the medical oncology department of the GMC Baramulla headed by Dr Muhammad Maqbool, for consultation. “The biopsy report turned out to be cancerous and the patient was referred to the surgical side for laparoscopic assisted low anterior resection,” he said.
He said the operating team included Dr. Hakeem Vikar and Dr. Mir Mushtaq and the anesthesia team led by Dr Fayaz Munshi and Dr Tahira along with the OT technicians performed the procedure.
“The patient is recovering well in the postoperative period,” said Medical Superintendent. “The expenses of the surgery were covered under PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme). Despite the limitations faced by an institution in its infancy, the Department of General Surgery & Department of Oncology is making all efforts to offer regular onco surgery services to the patients,” he added.
Medical Superintendent Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla complimented the department for conducting the procedure and said that such advanced procedures will help poor patients which will be conducted now routinely at GMC Baramulla and assured every possible support to procure sophisticated equipment required for such advanced procedures.