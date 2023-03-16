GMC Baramulla performs major colorectal cancer surgery

Baramulla: The department of General Surgery at Government Medical College Baramulla, made a significant breakthrough in the field of colorectal cancer surgery by performing maiden oncosurgery of adenocarcinoma of the rectum.

The procedure was performed on a 65-year-old female patient with complications of bleeding through rectum and severe constipation.

The Medical Superintendent of the associate hospital, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, said that the patient was referred to the medical oncology department of the GMC Baramulla headed by Dr Muhammad Maqbool, for consultation. “The biopsy report turned out to be cancerous and the patient was referred to the surgical side for laparoscopic assisted low anterior resection,” he said.