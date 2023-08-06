GMC Baramulla picks up pace in online token generation for patients under ABDM

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla is picking up pace in the implementation of the online token generation for the patients under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The GMC Baramulla is figuring among the top performers in the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) based online token generation for the patients.

Notably, the National Health Authorities (NHA) has introduced QR-Code based solution in ABDM empanelled facilities to enable patients to scan QR code of the facility and share their demographic details and health records.

This minimises the problem of long queues at health facilities and entry of incomplete and inaccurate data.

The facility was first started at GMC Jammu, District Hospital Gandinagar, LD Hospital and SMHS Hospital Srinagar on April 10 of 2023.