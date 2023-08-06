GMC Baramulla picks up pace in online token generation for patients under ABDM

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla is picking up pace in the implementation of the online token generation for the patients under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
The GMC Baramulla is figuring among the top performers in the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) based online token generation for the patients.
Notably, the National Health Authorities (NHA) has introduced QR-Code based solution in ABDM empanelled facilities to enable patients to scan QR code of the facility and share their demographic details and health records.
This minimises the problem of long queues at health facilities and entry of incomplete and inaccurate data.
The facility was first started at GMC Jammu, District Hospital Gandinagar, LD Hospital and SMHS Hospital Srinagar on April 10 of 2023.
Later, the GMC Baramulla adopted the service on May 1 of this year.
However, as per the figures, the GMC Baramulla is picking up pace in online token generation as it has generated over 25,000 online tokens of the patients from May 1, 2023.
The introduction of scan and share facility drastically reduces the wait time for patients while ensuring accurate data entry into the Health Management Information System (HMIS), doing away with the need for patients to stand in incessantly long queues.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Medical Superintendent (MS) Associated hospital of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla Dr Parvaiz Masoodi said they were giving awareness to patients and attendants on daily basis for scan and share registration.
“Moreover, MRD officials are assisting those patients who do not have smart mobile phones in hand. Our MRD health officials are working with dedication to cover all registration under scan and share,” Dr Masoodi said.
He said the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla has been figuring at number one position for a long time.