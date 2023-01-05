GMC Baramulla starts 15 new advanced diagnostic investigations

Baramulla: In a big relief to patients, the authorities at Government Medical College Baramulla have started 15 new advanced diagnostic investigations in its central diagnostic lab from Thursday.
The new investigation includes Gamma GT, Lipase, Micro albumin, G6PD, CK-NAC, Phosphorous, Magnesium, LDL-C (measured), Iron profile (Iron, Ferritin, Transferrin, UIBC), Adenosine Deaminase (ADA), Urinary Protein and CSF protein.
According to faculty in- charge Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Dr. Mohsin Saleem Khan, these tests will enormously help in the diagnosis and management of liver diseases, chronic kidney disease, infectious diseases, haemolytic disorders etc.
"These investigations will ensure proper investigation and diagnosis of chronic diseases. The move will benefit patients to a great extent," said Dr Mohsin.
The phase second of testing and investigations of the Lab were inaugurated by the Principal, Government Medical College Baramulla, Prof(Dr) Ruby Reshi in presence of Medical Superintendent, HOD Medicine, Faculty In Charge Central Diagnostic Laboratory and other technical staff members.
On this occasion, Principal GMC Baramulla said that the new initiative will be a milestone in benefiting the patients. "It is indeed a big leaf in strengthening the better health care at associate hospit GMC Baramulla," said Dr Rubi Reshi.