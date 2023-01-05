GMC Baramulla starts 15 new advanced diagnostic investigations

Baramulla: In a big relief to patients, the authorities at Government Medical College Baramulla have started 15 new advanced diagnostic investigations in its central diagnostic lab from Thursday.

The new investigation includes Gamma GT, Lipase, Micro albumin, G6PD, CK-NAC, Phosphorous, Magnesium, LDL-C (measured), Iron profile (Iron, Ferritin, Transferrin, UIBC), Adenosine Deaminase (ADA), Urinary Protein and CSF protein.

According to faculty in- charge Central Diagnostic Laboratory, Dr. Mohsin Saleem Khan, these tests will enormously help in the diagnosis and management of liver diseases, chronic kidney disease, infectious diseases, haemolytic disorders etc.