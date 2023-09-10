GMC Baramulla team carries out complex high risk surgery on pregnant woman

Dr Humaira Noor, the Head of the Department (HOD), expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in the medical team and the hospital. She said, “This case was challenging, but we were determined to ensure the safety and well-being of both the mother and the baby. It’s a testament to teamwork and the unwavering dedication of our medical professionals.”

Dr Mudasir Ahmad, consultant, while highlighting the complexity of the procedure said, “Removing such a large cystadenoma while preserving the health of the mother and the baby required meticulous planning and surgical precision. I am pleased to say that we achieved a positive outcome,” he said.

Abdul Hameed, the senior OT assistant, played a crucial role in the surgery by providing support and assisting the surgeons throughout the procedure. His dedication and expertise were instrumental in the success of this delicate operation.