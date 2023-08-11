GMC Baramulla’s Oncology Department brings hope to north Kashmir’s cancer patients

The establishment of the Oncology Department three years ago has marked a turning point, considerably reducing the burden on patients who previously had to travel to Srinagar’s tertiary care hospitals for treatment.

The GMC Baramulla’s Oncology Department operates a dedicated Out-Patient Department (OPD) six days a week, providing crucial support and care to cancer patients.

This initiative has emerged as a promising alternative, saving patients from the arduous journey to Srinagar for therapy or palliative care.