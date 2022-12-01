GMC Bla's Microbiology deptt commemorates World AIDS day

Baramulla: Microbiology Department of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla organised a day-long function to commemorate World AIDS day on Thursday.
The theme of the function was 'Equalise"-Achieving equity to end HIV. In her address ,Principal GMC Baramulla Ruby Reshi said the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla collaborated with GDC Baramulla to observe World AIDS day in order to create awareness among the larger audience about the virus.
"It is not merely a customary function. The initiative will inculcate the knowledge and awareness among masses about HIV. Having knowledge is vital for the survival of the human race because you can create awareness only if you have knowledge," she said. She said the programme was organised to sensitise people to end social stigma associated with HIV.
"We have to fight together to end HIV and also educate citizens about the communicable and non-communicable diseases," Principal said.
Dr Showkat of Microbiology department of GMC Baramulla in his PowerPoint presentation gave details about the HIV cases in Kashmir.
Later in his address, Principal GDC Baramulla, Dr Farooq Ahmad Rather said the society is recognised by the health and education sector."Education and health sectors are the main two pillars of the society while the doctor acts as a backbone for his society," he said.He said being knowledgeable about any problem paves way for finding a solution to it.
"If one does not have knowledge about the problem, he or she cannot find a solution to it," he said.
Vice Principal GDC Baramulla Prof Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo, HoD Microbiology department GMC Baramulla Dr Junaid, HoD Urdu GDC Baramulla Dr Masrat Geelani besides the staff and students of GDC and GMC Baramulla were present at the occasion.
The students of Microbiology department of GMC Baramulla presented different skits at the occasion to create awareness about the preventions and some myths about transfusion of HIV.