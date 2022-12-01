GMC Bla's Microbiology deptt commemorates World AIDS day

Baramulla: Microbiology Department of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla organised a day-long function to commemorate World AIDS day on Thursday.

The theme of the function was 'Equalise"-Achieving equity to end HIV. In her address ,Principal GMC Baramulla Ruby Reshi said the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla collaborated with GDC Baramulla to observe World AIDS day in order to create awareness among the larger audience about the virus.

"It is not merely a customary function. The initiative will inculcate the knowledge and awareness among masses about HIV. Having knowledge is vital for the survival of the human race because you can create awareness only if you have knowledge," she said. She said the programme was organised to sensitise people to end social stigma associated with HIV.