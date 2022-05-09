Health
GMC Jammu becomes first hospital in J&K to perform successful kidney transplant
Lieutenant congratulates team of doctors and nursing staff for the feat.
Srinagar May 9: In a significant development Government Medical College Jammu has become the first in Jammu and Kashmir to successfully perform kidney transplant.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while announcing the development on his official Twitter handle, congratulated the team of doctors and nursing staff for the feat.
"GMC, Jammu has become the first medical college in the UT to successfully perform kidney transplant.
Many congratulations to the team of doctors & nursing staff for this path-breaking achievement, " the LG wrote on Twitter.