GMC Jammu, MCH establish COVID-19 isolation wards

“No COVID-19 infected patient has been admitted in the hospital. However, we are fully prepared and accordingly, a duty roster has also been prepared to handle the covid19 infected patients in the GMC Jammu,” the official said.

The official said that similar arrangements have been made in MCH Gandhi Nagar and one ward having 80 beds has been established. “Within two days, the sampling will also start. However, the sampling/testing of covid19 suspects continues in GMC Jammu without any break,” said the official wishing not to be quoted. The official said that they are not taking any risk. Meanwhile, the airport and railway stations have also been alerted by the health authorities, the official added while informing that the hospitals are likely to conduct a mock drill in hospitals dedicated to handing patients on December 27.