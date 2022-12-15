GMC Sgr directs utilisation of services of Medical Officers for clinical purposes

Srinagar: The Government Medical College, Srinagar, has directed all Medical Superintendents that the services of Medical Officers whether on a deputation basis from the Health Department or engaged in an academic arrangement must be utilized for clinical purposes.

“It has been reported from different quarters that the medical officers from Health Department or Academic Arrangement Basis have mostly developed vested interests by remaining at a specific place/posting for a long time without being touched/transferred which goes against the spirit of Administrative norms and amounts to trampling upon the rules and regulations,” reads an order issued by Hashmat Ali Yauto, Administrator, Associated Hospitals GMC, Srinagar.

As per the order, the Medical Superintendents have been asked to take care of the administrative setup of their concerned hospitals, in order to cope-up with that situation. “Make minimum use of AAB, Medical Officers for such purpose,” reads an order.