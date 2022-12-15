GMC Sgr directs utilisation of services of Medical Officers for clinical purposes

Srinagar: The Government Medical College, Srinagar, has directed all Medical Superintendents that the services of Medical Officers whether on a deputation basis from the Health Department or engaged in an academic arrangement must be utilized for clinical purposes.
“It has been reported from different quarters that the medical officers from Health Department or Academic Arrangement Basis have mostly developed vested interests by remaining at a specific place/posting for a long time without being touched/transferred which goes against the spirit of Administrative norms and amounts to trampling upon the rules and regulations,” reads an order issued by Hashmat Ali Yauto, Administrator, Associated Hospitals GMC, Srinagar.
As per the order, the Medical Superintendents have been asked to take care of the administrative setup of their concerned hospitals, in order to cope-up with that situation. “Make minimum use of AAB, Medical Officers for such purpose,” reads an order.
Besides that, GMC is going to transfer the personnel who have been occupying the chairs for a pretty long time. “Transfers being part of the service and is aimed at streamlining the system/inculcating the sense of discipline, thus there is no option left with the competent authorities to take measures as per law for streamlining the system by transferring the personnel who have been occupying the chairs for a pretty long time. It is again impressed upon all concerned not to project the indispensable character of any officer/official as the officers/officials come and go and the system moves on,” reads the order.
Earlier, this year the government issued orders defining new roles and responsibilities for the Administrators, Personal Officers and Administrative Officers of GMC Srinagar and Jammu.
The fresh distribution of powers, the medical college faculty has been alleging, disempowers the Principals of these medical colleges. “The purpose of these positions is to assist the principals of these medical colleges, who are executive heads of the institution, so as to relieve them of day-to-day routine administrative matters.”