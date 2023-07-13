GMC Srinagar conducts health screening camp in Tulail

Srinagar: The Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with five specialties of GMC Srinagar organised a free outreach health camp at Tulail, Gurez. The camp was a great success, providing much-needed medical services to the local community.

The health camp was staffed by a team of experienced medical professionals, who provided a range of services to the local residents. The camp offered services such as free medical check-ups, radiology, antenatal scans, ophthalmological, orthopedic, and ENT examination, and more.

The consultants and specialist doctors along with a team of medical staff, set up various examination and treatment stations to cater to the different healthcare needs of the patients. Medicine specialists provided general health check-ups and prescribed medications for common illnesses. Ophthalmologists conducted eye examinations and distributed free medications

ENT specialists addressed ear, nose, and throat problems, while orthopedic doctors provided consultations on bone and joint problems.

Obstetricians and gynecologists provided prenatal check-ups and discussed family planning methods. During the free health outreach camp in Gurez, over 500 patients were seen and treated who presented with various ailments including chronic obstructive airway disease (COAD), acute pancreatitis (APD), upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), documented cases of fatty liver, febrile illness, scabies, dermatitis, and eczema.Among the pediatric patients, there were 62 cases with clinical features of anemia and URTI. Additionally, one case was diagnosed with cyanotic heart disease, and was referred to the Children Hospital Srinagar. 35 patients were seen for gynecology and obstetrics issues. Among them, 13 were expecting mothers who underwent Antenatal Care (ANC).