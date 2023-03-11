GMC Srinagar conducts qualitative methodology workshop in biomedical research

Srinagar: A two-day workshop was conducted by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar on qualitative methodology in biomedical research at GMC Srinagar which was inaugurated by Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Masood Tanvir.

A statement of GMC Srinagar issued here said that the topics which were dealt with during the workshop included qualitative research approaches, tools of data collection, analysis, in-depth interviews, focus group discussion, difference between quantitative and qualitative research, mock exercises, and the way forward.