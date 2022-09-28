GMC Srinagar organises CME on World Rabies Day

Srinagar: On occasion of World Rabies Day, a continuing medical education (CME) programme was conducted at Government Medical College Srinagar

The event was organised in collaboration with SKUAST-K and Srinagar Municipal Corporation on this year's theme of ‘One Health- No Death.’ The CME was organised by department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar under aegis of J&K Chapters of IAPSM and IPHA, APCRI and Consortium against rabies. The CME was inaugurated with a key note address by Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and HOD, Community Medicine and organising chairman of the CME. Lectures were delivered by faculty of community medicine and guest faculty from SKUAST-K and SMC. Dr Waseem Raja, assistant professor and organising secretary gave an overview of rabies and animal bite cases globally, nationally and locally while Dr. Sheikh Akram Hussain, professor and HOD, veterinary public health from faculty of veterinary sciences, SKUAST-K, Shuhama deliberated on Rabies zero by 2030, call for one health.

Dr. Tawheed Ahmad Najar, Municipal veterinary officer, SMC discussed the population management of stray dogs and the role of SMC. Dr Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, former director, animal husbandry department, Kashmir who was co-chairing the sessions with Prof. Mohammad Altaf Bhat, professor of veterinary microbiology and immunology, SKUAST-K deliberated on the role of veterinarians in management of stray dogs. Dr. Kouser Sideeq, lecturer Community Medicine and organising secretary discussed management of animal exposure while Dr. Tanveer Hussain Baba, consultant at the Department of Neurology, Super Speciality Hospital, GMC Srinagar shared management protocols of rabies cases.