GMC Srinagar Professor receives most renowned laparoscopic surgeon of North India award

After the award, Dr. Attri said, ”I am thankful to the government of India for recognising my contributions in the field of laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery and for helping me spread awareness in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through various camps and other teaching activities for the last twenty seven years of service over which I have conducted more than 25000 laparoscopic operations.”

The surgeon also stated,”My vision started 27 years ago when I was working in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi in 1996 and it struck me that how can I carry this technology present in the advanced medical infrastructures of Delhi to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who cannot travel all the way to Delhi or other metropolitan cities for this procedure and deliver it at their door steps via various local hospitals. So we started to conduct various laparoscopic camps all over the state and now after more than 3 decades this procedure is easily affordable and approachable in all the districts by the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.”