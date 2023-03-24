GMC Srinagar Professor receives most renowned laparoscopic surgeon of North India award

Srinagar, Mar 24: The GMC Srinagar Professor,Dr. M. R. Attri, has received the global healthcare award of most renowned laparoscopic surgeon of north India.
The doctor was felicitated during the “GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS 2023” and was conferred with the title of “MOST TRUSTED AND RENOWNED LAPAROSCOPIC AND BARIATRIC SURGEON IN NORTHERN INDIA” at a function held in New Delhi on 23 March.
The award was conferred in the presence of various central ministers of government of India including Dr. Harsh Vardhan(Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India), Hema Malini (Legendary Indian Film Actress and Member of Parliament), Ramdas Athawale, (Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Union Minister for Steel & Rural Development Govt of India) and Dr. Thakur Raghuraj Singh (Minister of State for Labour and Employment Govt. of Uttar Pradesh) .
After the award, Dr. Attri said, ”I am thankful to the government of India for recognising my contributions in the field of laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery and for helping me spread awareness in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through various camps and other teaching activities for the last twenty seven years of service over which I have conducted more than 25000 laparoscopic operations.”
The surgeon also stated,”My vision started 27 years ago when I was working in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi in 1996 and it struck me that how can I carry this technology present in the advanced medical infrastructures of Delhi to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who cannot travel all the way to Delhi or other metropolitan cities for this procedure and deliver it at their door steps via various local hospitals. So we started to conduct various laparoscopic camps all over the state and now after more than 3 decades this procedure is easily affordable and approachable in all the districts by the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.”
“We further look forward to introduce fat reduction surgery procedure for obesity (Bariatric surgery) which we are already conducting in our tertiary health care hospitals like GMC Srinagar so that the marginalised sections of our society can take benefit of this.”
Dr. Attri was awarded along with various other pioneers and entrepreneurs who have made tremendous contributions in their own respective diverse fields of education, media ,technology and business including DY Patil University(Mumbai),Manipal University(Jaipur), IIHMR university(Jaipur) Robotics Surgery team from Yashoda Hospital(Hyderabad) Atulya Ayurveda centre for cancer treatment(Mumbai) and various other upcoming successful startups.
The media coverage of the event was done by top and leading news channels like India news, Medgate India and the Outlook.