Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK) is conducting a free cataract surgery camp at Public Health Centre, Nishat on February 9 at 11 am.

A statement of DHSK issued here said that the event is being organised through BMO Hazratbal, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar and Mobile Ophthalmology Unit, DHSK.

The camp would be inaugurated by Principal GMC Srinagar and Director Health Services Kashmir.