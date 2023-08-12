GMCH Jammu records over 11,500 eye-flu cases

Although the doctors have maintained that breaking the chain can control the contagious eye-flu.

They have also cautioned that carelessness in treatment can damage eyesight.

The Head of Department Ophthalmology, GMC and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Ashok Sharma said, “Over 11, 500 cases of eye-flu have been reported in GMC hospital, Jammu. Number of the patients reporting to GMC hospital Jammu on daily basis is mounting as most of the infected people from various districts of the region and even Jammu city have reached here GMC Jammu hospital) at Bakshi Nagar after their condition has worsened.”