GoI creates 94 faculty, 244 non-faculty posts for health institutions in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a significant move, the Government of India has created 94 faculty posts and 244 non-faculty posts for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up in Kashmir.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has ordered creation of the faculty and non-faculty posts for AIIMS Awantipora.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the President of India has accorded sanction for creation of these posts for AIIMS, Awantipora under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The Ministry has ordered creation of two posts each of professors and additional professor, five posts of associate professor and 85 posts of assistant professor.

Out of 244 non-faculty posts, 100 posts are meant for nursing officer (Staff Nurse Grade II) Level-7 100 and 50 each for senior resident and junior resident.

The Ministry in the order, said these posts may be filled once the infrastructure is ready.

“The institute may ensure that in no case shall the pay level of posts agreed for creation is greater than posts already sanctioned in various AIIMS and that all posts are filled up on regular basis as per approved recruitment rules only. They should also ensure that there is uniformity in pay scale/grade pay levels on the similar posts carrying similar duties & responsibilities to avoid any complication/ litigation in future,” reads the order. (KNO)