GoI sanctions over Rs 169 crore for J&K under AIDS control programme

He said, the focus will be on sexually transmitted diseases, strategic planning and other services.

It is worth mentioning that Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh have around 5896 HIV AIDS-positive patients.

As per the official figures of J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), the total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) registered in HIV care across J&K are 5896.

Of 5896, around 1332 patients have died and total LFU (Lost to Follow-up) are 524 till October 22, 2022.