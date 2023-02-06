GoI sanctions over Rs 169 crore for J&K under AIDS control programme

Srinagar: Government of India (GoI) has sanctioned Rs 169.8 crores to J&K under National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP).
As per the official figures, J&K received Rs 120.1 Crores in 2019-20 and Rs 144.6 crores in 2020-21.
Dr. Samir Mattoo, Project Director, J&K AIDS Control Society told Greater Kashmir that the funds have not been “received yet, but if the funds will be transferred, the amount will be used in different sections of the AIDS control society.”
He said, the focus will be on sexually transmitted diseases, strategic planning and other services.
It is worth mentioning that Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh have around 5896 HIV AIDS-positive patients.
As per the official figures of J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), the total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) registered in HIV care across J&K are 5896.
Of 5896, around 1332 patients have died and total LFU (Lost to Follow-up) are 524 till October 22, 2022.
The annual new HIV infections in India have declined by 48% against the global average of 31% (the baseline year of 2010). The annual AIDS-related mortalities have declined by 82% against the global average of 47% (the baseline year of 2010). The HIV prevalence in India continues to be low with an adult HIV prevalence of 0.22%.
The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) was launched in 1992 as a comprehensive programme for prevention and control of HIV/ AIDS in India. The NACP started in 1992 was implemented with an objective of slowing down the spread of HIV infections so as to reduce morbidity, mortality and impact of AIDS in the country.
In November 1999, the second National AIDS Control Project (NACP II) was launched to reduce the spread of HIV infection in India, and to increase India’s capacity to respond to HIV/AIDS on a long-term basis.
NACP III was launched in July 2007 with the goal of halting and reversing the epidemic over its five-year period. NACP IV, launched in 2012, aims to accelerate the process of reversal and further strengthen the epidemic response in India through a cautious and well-defined integration process over the next five years.