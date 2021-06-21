Government orders transfer of Principal GMC Anantnag ‘in interest of patient care’

Anantnag, June 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday transferred Dr. Showkat Ahmad Jeelanl, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, saying the step has been taken in the interest of “administration and patient care.”

The charge has been “temporarily” assigned to Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar “till a regular arrangement is made.”

According to an order by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo (IAS), Dr. Showkat in the interest of administration and patient care Showkat Ahmad Jeelanl, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag has been posted as Secretary Technical in the Health and Medical Education Department with immediate effect.