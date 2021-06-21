Government orders transfer of Principal GMC Anantnag ‘in interest of patient care’

Anantnag, June 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday transferred Dr. Showkat Ahmad Jeelanl, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, saying the step has been taken in the interest of “administration and patient care.”
The charge has been “temporarily” assigned to Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar “till a regular arrangement is made.”
According to an order by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo (IAS), Dr. Showkat in the interest of administration and patient care Showkat Ahmad Jeelanl, Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag has been posted as Secretary Technical in the Health and Medical Education Department with immediate effect.
“During his posting as Secretary Technical in the Health and Medical Education Department, his salary shall be drawn against the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag,” reads the order.
Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi shall continue to draw his salary against the post of Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College, Srinagar during the period he holds the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, the order states.
Greater Kashmir has carried a series of stories from past two years to highlight the mismanagement and lack of patient care at the facility.
The hospital has also been in news since the second wave of covid hit the UT as several precious lives were lost at the facility.
On May 4, GK carried an exclusive story on the shortage of beds at GMC Anantnag for COVID-19 patients due to which the hospital administration had decided to admit only those patients needing high-flow oxygen.
Earlier on April 19, GK reported on how the hospital, that caters to all the four south Kashmir districts and even parts of Chenab valley, was ill-equipped to tackle the 2nd COVID-19 wave with its ICU virtually defunct.