Govt accords sanction to shifting of CD hospital to GB Panth hospital

"Consequent upon the shifting of GB Panth Hospital to newly constructed 500 bedded Children Hospital Bemina vide Govt. Order No. as mentioned in the reference above, sanction is hereby accorded to the shifting of entire CD Hospital to GB Panth Hospital Sonwar Srinagar after assessing the functionality of all vital aspects by Medical Superintendent Chest Disease Hospital and HOD Pulmonary & Respiratory Medicine Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar,” reads the order.