Govt announces reward on tip offs about misuse of JKMSCL supplies

Srinagar, June 30: The J&K government on Thursday announced ‘suitable reward’ to people for tip offs about misuse of drugs or hospital items stamped as “JKMSCL Supply Not for Sale” by any person in or outside the government healthcare institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) is a Public Sector Undertaking of Government of J&K, which is the nodal agency for procurement, warehousing and distribution of generic medicines, surgicals, sutures, machinery/equipments and allied items for various Government Health Institutions of J&K.
“The Drugs are released to Government Healthcare institutions only after Quality testing/analysis by the empanelled Drug Testing Laboratories which are GMP certified and NABL accredited. The medicines and allied items are stamped as JKMSCL supply- “Not for Sale”. These are distributed free of cost in Govt. Hospitals only and are Not for Sale,” news agency GNS quoted a JKMSCL statement saying.
The Purchase Order, inventory management, vaccine supply chain management, drugs distribution etc. all come under the ambit of e-aushadhi, through which JKMSCL can trace any of the batch of the drug in use or misuse.
“It is for the information for all the General Public that if any person comes to know about misuse (Sale/Purchase) of any Drugs or Hospital items stamped as- “JKMSCL Supply Not for Sale” by any person in/outside the Government Healthcare institution, he/she may inform through post or e-mail mdjkmscl2@gmail.com or in person,” reads the statement, adding, “His/her identity shall be kept secret and he /she shall be rewarded suitably.”