Govt announces reward on tip offs about misuse of JKMSCL supplies

“The Drugs are released to Government Healthcare institutions only after Quality testing/analysis by the empanelled Drug Testing Laboratories which are GMP certified and NABL accredited. The medicines and allied items are stamped as JKMSCL supply- “Not for Sale”. These are distributed free of cost in Govt. Hospitals only and are Not for Sale,” news agency GNS quoted a JKMSCL statement saying.

The Purchase Order, inventory management, vaccine supply chain management, drugs distribution etc. all come under the ambit of e-aushadhi, through which JKMSCL can trace any of the batch of the drug in use or misuse.