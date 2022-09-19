Govt asks private health facilities to register on Ayushman Bharat digital portal

Srinagar: The government has asked the private health facilities to register on Ayushman Bharat digital portal.
In a statement, the authorities said, “ today through its circular directions informed all those hospitals /Nursing Homes/ Diagnostic Centres/Private Clinics to immediately get registered on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Portal (abdm.gov.in) on the HFR Registry (Health Professional Registry).”
“The same is said to be required as all these establishments rendering health services to the citizens shall form an integral part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ecosystem.”
The circular further reads that these directions are mandatory and may be complied at the earliest. “For any queries/clarifications the State AB-DM Office, J&K may be contacted through email: amd.abdmjk@gmail.com, as had been given out in the circular.”