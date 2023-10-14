Govt clarifies misinformation surrounding PMJAY-SEHAT implementation

One of the key allegations was related to a loss of Rs 500 Crores. The government clarified that the total premium paid to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) during the policy period from December 26, 2020, to March 14, 2022, was Rs. 304.59 crores, while the total claims payout to hospitals (both public and private) by BAGIC was Rs. 398.41 crores. Consequently, the allegation of a loss is unsubstantiated as the insurance company incurred a monetary loss of Rs. 93.82 crores.

Misinformation about the termination clause and contract renewal has also surfaced. According to the contract between BAGIC and the State Health Agency, the maximum term was fixed for three years and renewable every 12 months. The continuation of the contract beyond the first year was to be based on mutual agreement, and the insurance company decided to exit after the first year due to incurred losses.