Govt cracks whip on Pvt practice by doctors to halt referrals

Srinagar: Sending a stern message to doctors doing private practice, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday barred five medicos from undertaking private practice to put a halt on referrals from government to private hospitals.

This is, according to top sources, first in a series of such doctors to be barred amid allegations of referring patients from government run hospitals to private hospitals in gross violation of rules.

Sources said it has come to the notice of the government that many doctors working in government hospitals were referring patients to private hospitals allegedly against monetary considerations.

The present inquiry ordered by the government against five doctors may remove lid from the illegal practice which is impacting implementation of treatment under important health schemes including PMJAY and SEHAT.