Govt cracks whip on unregistered private nursing homes

Srinagar: In wake of the proliferation of private nursing homes and other clinical establishments in Jammu and Kashmir, the Health and Medical Education Department has ordered measures to ensure quality care and patient safety.

Today, an order was issued highlighting the significant number of private nursing homes, polyclinics, and health facilities that remain unregistered with the concerned district authority.

The order emphasises that many of these establishments lack the requisite manpower and facilities as mandated by the minimum prescribed standards.

This alarming situation has prompted the government to take immediate action. Private nursing homes and clinical establishments have been directed to adhere to the standards set forth in the Clinical Establishments Act 2010 within a period of two weeks, the Advisory issued by Secretary to Government (H&ME) Bhupinder Kumar states.

The Clinical Establishments Act of 2010 establishes guidelines and regulations to ensure the provision of high-quality care and safety measures in private healthcare facilities.

These standards cover various crucial aspects, including staffing levels, medical resources, hygiene practices, and safety protocols. By enforcing compliance with these standards, the government aims to guarantee the well-being of patients and uphold their right to receive adequate care.