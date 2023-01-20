Govt Dental College Srinagar gets recognition for increased intake capacity of MDS degrees

Srinagar, Jan 20: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has conveyed the approval of Central Government to the recommendations of Dental Council of India (DCI) for recognition of the MDS degrees in Govt Dental College & Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar to be awarded by University of Kashmir, against increased intake capacity from 2 to 3 in 6 specialties.
The approval has been conveyed for the Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics; Periodontology; Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge; Oral Medicine and Radiology; Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.
Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar has expressed his happiness on the said development and has said that it will “help in giving an opportunity to lot of meritorious and deserving BDS candidates of J&K and other parts of country to pursue their post graduation course in dentistry in Govt.”
Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar and will also help in improving the academics and patient health care in the institution. Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq has thanked all the faculty members and staff members of the institution who have worked very hard for last so many years to achieve the said recognition.
Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent, Govt. Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar has also expressed his happiness on the news and has also conveyed his gratitude to “all the concerned especially to the Principal/Dean of the institution whose guidance, hard work and personal reputation and high regards among the dental professionals across the Country, has ultimately helped the institution in achieving the said remarkable milestone.”