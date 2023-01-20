Govt Dental College Srinagar gets recognition for increased intake capacity of MDS degrees

The approval has been conveyed for the Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics; Periodontology; Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge; Oral Medicine and Radiology; Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

Prof. (Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar has expressed his happiness on the said development and has said that it will “help in giving an opportunity to lot of meritorious and deserving BDS candidates of J&K and other parts of country to pursue their post graduation course in dentistry in Govt.”