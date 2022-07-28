Govt devises criteria for 'junk-free' hospitals

Srinagar: The J&K government has devised a criteria to keep all the health care institutions junk-free across J&K while instructions have been notified for the general upkeep of the hospitals and improvement of the toilets.

The move comes after the J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta allotted deliverables to all the administrative departments including Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) and to be completed within the prescribed time frame.

In wake of this, a review meeting was chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Government H&ME department on July 20.

Notably, an order has been issued by the H&ME department wherein a criteria has been notified to keep all the hospitals junk-free.