Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, CHC Katra among 175 facilities bag Kayakalp Awards 2022-23

Jammu: Under “Kayakalp Awards to Public Health Facilities” 2022-23, a total of 175 facilities have qualified for awards under NHM, J&K.
Among the top winners, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar has bagged the winner award among the District Hospitals and CHC Katra has bagged the winner award among the Community Health Centres.
Pertinent to mention that under the Swachh Bharat Mission for promoting Cleanliness Hygiene and Infection Control in public Health Facilities (District Hospitals/ Community Health Centres/Primary Health Centres/ Urban Public Health Centres), the Government of India gives awards to those public health facilities that demonstrate high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control after being qualified the three-tier Assessment process as per the guidelines, named as Kayakalp Awards.