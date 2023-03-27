Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar, CHC Katra among 175 facilities bag Kayakalp Awards 2022-23

Pertinent to mention that under the Swachh Bharat Mission for promoting Cleanliness Hygiene and Infection Control in public Health Facilities (District Hospitals/ Community Health Centres/Primary Health Centres/ Urban Public Health Centres), the Government of India gives awards to those public health facilities that demonstrate high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control after being qualified the three-tier Assessment process as per the guidelines, named as Kayakalp Awards.