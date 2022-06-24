Govt panel recommends emergency approval for SII's Covovax for 7-11 year olds

The recommendation has been sent to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.



The application for emergency use authorisation was submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institute of India (SII) on March 16.



"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO deliberated on the EUA application of SII and recommended granting emergency use authorisation for Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years," an official source said.

The expert panel in its last meeting in April had sought more data from the Pune-based firm over the application.