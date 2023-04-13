Govt planning to establish maternity huts for hard-to-reach areas

Srinagar: To provide emergency medical treatment to expecting mothers, the government is planning to establish maternity huts for hard-to-reach areas.

As per the details available with Greater Kashmir, these huts will be established near Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, where 24x7 obstetrics, delivery services will be provided to pregnant women residing in hard-to-reach areas (HRAs) in snowbound places, who are expected to deliver during winter months. The initiative has been taken to reduce maternal and perinatal, neonatal morbidity and mortality.

"These huts will be established in far off areas especially from December to February as these places become inaccessible for emergency obstetric care during such times,” officials said. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and Jammu, with support from NHM will establish these huts in their respective divisions. It is worth mentioning that areas like Gurez, Karnah, Tangdhar, Machil and others in Chenab valley remain cut off during winters for months and it becomes difficult for pregnant women for timely medical interventions.