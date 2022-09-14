Govt sets target to cover around 97 lakh people under AB-PMJAY SEHAT Scheme across J&K

Srinagar: The State Health Agency has started the Jammu and Kashmir Gold Card campaign to target the registration of 97 lakh souls under the ‘Ayushman Bharat SEHAT Scheme’ launched by the Government of India which has revolutionized the health sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

With this scheme, lakhs of poor people who can’t afford treatment at hospitals can now receive advanced treatment for their health conditions at all the empanelled hospitals across the country.

Under this scheme, more than 7652064 persons (78.74%) have been registered making them eligible for free and quality treatment in empanelled hospitals of the country.