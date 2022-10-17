Govt to establish Wellness Booths in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the functioning of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting of senior health functionaries here Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the profile and functioning of HWCs including the availability of health services, the status of operationalisation of HWCs in the district, population-based screening for common and CBAC updation on the portal for current physical, the financial status infrastructure of HWCs, work done from April 2020 to September 2022, and screening of population in the district.

The DC was apprised about the services currently available at HWCs of the district including care in pregnancy and childbirth, neonatal and infant healthcare services, childhood and adolescent healthcare services, family planning, contraceptive service, other reproductive healthcare services, management of communicable diseases, national health programmes, general out-patient care for acute simple, screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases.