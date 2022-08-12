Govt warns doctors, paramedics against private practice during official hours

The government also sought monthly report from HoDs with the direction not to allow any doctor borne on the establishment of Health and Medical Education Department to indulge into malpractices, resulting into loss of Government exchequer and weakening of public services, news agency GNS reported.

“It has been observed that certain Doctors borne on the establishment of Health and Medical Education Department are indulging into private practices during official hours as well as while they are on duty rosters in the Government Health Institutions,” reads a government order.

“This is in violation of Civil Services Conduct Rules as well as various guidelines issued from time to time and also goes against the ethics of public service for which the doctors have been appointed by the Government,” it added.