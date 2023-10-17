Guidelines on funds expenditure issued as GoI releases money under Ayush Mission

The funds have been released under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme “National AYUSH Mission” and its placement has been made at the disposal of Director Ayush, J&K for its utilisation during the financial year 2023-24.

“Advance drawl of Rs 477.81 lakhs (Rupees Four Crore Seventy-Seven Lakh Eighty-One Thousand) only, as detailed above, by Director Ayush, J&K for e-transfer of funds into the Single Nodal Account of NAM Scheme (J&K AYUSH Society) for utilization of funds during the current financial year 2023-24,” reads an official order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department.

As per the order, the expenditure shall be made strictly according to the classification under which funds have been authorised by the Finance Department.