Guidelines on funds expenditure issued as GoI releases money under Ayush Mission

Srinagar, Oct 17: Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has released over Rs 4.77 crore under the National Ayush Mission for J&K.
The funds have been released under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme “National AYUSH Mission” and its placement has been made at the disposal of Director Ayush, J&K for its utilisation during the financial year 2023-24.
“Advance drawl of Rs 477.81 lakhs (Rupees Four Crore Seventy-Seven Lakh Eighty-One Thousand) only, as detailed above, by Director Ayush, J&K for e-transfer of funds into the Single Nodal Account of NAM Scheme (J&K AYUSH Society) for utilization of funds during the current financial year 2023-24,” reads an official order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department.
As per the order, the expenditure shall be made strictly according to the classification under which funds have been authorised by the Finance Department.
“Treasury Officers shall not entertain bills without complete classification under which funds have been authorised by the Finance Department and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) shall complete all codal formalities before presentation of bills at the treasury,” reads an order.
As per the order, Director Ayush, J&K shall send a status report about the scheme in terms of physical and financial progress made during the current financial year.
Besides, the Director Ayush has to send Utilization Certificate (UC) of the funds as early as possible and positively before 31 March 2024 “to Govt Of India in the prescribed format under intimation to this department.”
“All the sanctions/approvals and clearances shall be in place before drawal of money from the treasury; Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department shall vouchsafe the availability of funds on BEAMS portal and accordingly release the funds to the concerned,” reads the order.
As per the order, the expenditure shall be incurred strictly as per the guidelines of the scheme and the conditions laid down in the sanction letter of the concerned Ministry of Government of India.
“The funds shall not be available for re-appropriation/ diversion at any level. All conditions as contained in BEAMS Generated order be adhered in letter and spirit and the funds shall be debited as per the following account classification,” the order read.