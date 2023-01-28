Gum infection may lead to serious heart problem: Study

Tokyo: A gum disease called periodontitis can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth, and now it is found that it could also lead to a serious heart problem, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in Clinical Electrophysiology, the team of researchers found a significant correlation between periodontitis and fibrosis -- scarring to an appendage of the heart’s left atrium that can lead to an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation -- in a sample of 76 patients with cardiac disease.

“Periodontitis is associated with a long-standing inflammation, and inflammation plays a key role in atrial fibrosis progression and atrial fibrillation pathogenesis,” said first author Shunsuke Miyauchi, assistant professor at the Japan-based Hiroshima University.