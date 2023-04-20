‘Gut bacteria suppresses immune responses to Covid-19 vaccine’

Okinawa: According to Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology researchers, gut bacteria that break down a sugar called fucose may be suppressing our immune response to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine (OIST).

The findings of the study published in Communications Biology.

Increased fucose digestion by gut bacteria prior to vaccination was linked to fewer T-cells activated by vaccination. T-cells are a type of blood immune cell that is activated by a specific strain of bacteria or virus and then multiplies in order to fight the infection. The study illustrates the important impact that the trillions of bacteria in our gut -- collectively called our 'gut microbiome'-- have on our immune health and adds a missing piece to the puzzle of why vaccination varies in effectiveness from person to person.

"Not everyone who gets the same vaccine receives an equal level of protection, but we still don't really understand why people respond so differently," said Professor Hiroki Ishikawa, who leads the OIST Immune Signal Unit, adding, "If we can get to the bottom of what causes this variation, we could predict how an individual might respond to a vaccine, and perhaps find new strategies to promote the immune response."