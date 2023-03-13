H3N2 virus: Health experts call for masks, better hygiene, flu shot

Meanwhile, the Covid infection has also reported a spike after four months as 524 daily Covid cases were reported on Sunday.

“For the last three years we have learned how respiratory infections can be prevented. Because the infections go out and come in from the nose and mouth, you need to cover this area and that is masking. Proper masks are needed, particularly when you are in crowded places,” said Dr. Iswar Gilada, an infectious disease expert.

“Masking is important particularly for those who are both with comorbidities and the family members of those who are having such kind of people at their home,” he said.