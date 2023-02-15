Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Bengaluru: The International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is observed on February 15 every year with the aim of creating awareness. The experts advise parents on the occasion that having cancer is not the end of the world.

"My message to the public is to have an awareness that having cancer is not the end of the world. It's just a phase that will pass and together we can be successful in making sure that children with cancer can have a normal life, free of disease," Dr. Ashish Dixit, Consultant - Haematology, Haemato Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road said.

Dixit said that, "Most of the cancers in children are curable. Prompt recognition of cancer and the early start of the therapy holds the key to a successful outcome. One of the most common cancers in children is acute leukaemia."