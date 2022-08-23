HCMCT Manipal Hospital launches organ donation initiative

Delhi: “Organ Donation is a noble cause that gives a new lease of life to thousands of people who struggle with end-stage organ failure.”

To inspire people to save precious lives, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka has launched its new initiative Manipal Organ Sharing & Transplant (MOST), in the presence of Dr Deepa Malik, India’s first woman medalistofparalympic games and Dr. Rajneesh Sahai, Director, NOTTO.

In India, almost 4,00,000 people need organ transplants every year due to organ failure. Not many people know that a single individual can save up-to 8 lives by donating the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, small intestine, and pancreas, after brain death. Brain death may occur in patients with head injury or stroke in whom the brain dies but the heart continues to beat, thus keeping the organs alive for a while. On the other hand, tissues like eyes, skin bones and heart valves can be donated with-in 6 to 8 hours of any death.