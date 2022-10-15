HCMCT Manipal Hospital to organise gastrointestinal surgery OPD in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 15: With an aim to provide world-class healthcare service across the country, Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal Hospital will be organising a special OPD for patients seeking consultation on gastrointestinal surgery.
In association with Friends Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery at HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, will be visiting Srinagarto provide expert consultation to people suffering from gastrointestinal problems on Monday, October 17, between 11 AM to 2 PM.
Gastrointestinal problems in India have become a major concern among people of different age groups. Issues such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, chronic diarrhea, chronic constipation, gastroenteritis, ulcers, and hemorrhoids are among the most common gastrointestinal problems. These can be addressed with gastrointestinal surgery which helps in treatment for diseases of the parts of the body involved in digestion.
It can remove tumors or any damaged part from the gastrointestinal tract, such as intestine or pancreas.
According to Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals,Dwarka,"GI surgery is the most effective way of removing a cancerous or noncancerous growth or damaged organ, such as the intestine.It can also be used to repair problems such as hernias and appendicitis. It can also improve someone's quality of life if they haven't benefited from other treatments, such as medication or dietary changes. Moreover, people suffering from obesity can also benefit from this surgery. Through this OPD service, the people of Srinagar will get access to the best-in-class service, and we will raise awareness about the right treatment of these diseases."
Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka is one of the finest Bariatric and Metabolic surgeons with an experience of more than 10 years of experience in this field. With regular OPDs in Srinagar, residents of the city and nearby are expected to get best-in-class treatment for people suffering from severe health conditions.