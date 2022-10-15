HCMCT Manipal Hospital to organise gastrointestinal surgery OPD in Srinagar

According to Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals,Dwarka,"GI surgery is the most effective way of removing a cancerous or noncancerous growth or damaged organ, such as the intestine.It can also be used to repair problems such as hernias and appendicitis. It can also improve someone's quality of life if they haven't benefited from other treatments, such as medication or dietary changes. Moreover, people suffering from obesity can also benefit from this surgery. Through this OPD service, the people of Srinagar will get access to the best-in-class service, and we will raise awareness about the right treatment of these diseases."

Dr. Naveen Verma, Consultant, GI, MAS and Bariatric Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka is one of the finest Bariatric and Metabolic surgeons with an experience of more than 10 years of experience in this field. With regular OPDs in Srinagar, residents of the city and nearby are expected to get best-in-class treatment for people suffering from severe health conditions.