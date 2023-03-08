HCMCT Manipal Hospitals launches neuro care OPD at Florence Hospital Srinagar

Srinagar: To encourage regular health check-ups among the people of Srinagar, Delhi-based HCMCT Manipal Hospitals today launched its new OPD in Srinagar for patients suffering from various neurological disorders and seeking treatment for them. Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Anurag Saxena will be regularly visiting Florence Hospital, Srinagar to offer consultation and treatment to the people of Srinagar.
There has been a sharp increase in the number of neuro-based illnesses over the past few years, some of which have even had fatal implications. Even among the younger population, cases of neurological issues are on the rise due to a lack of awareness of early symptoms leading to postponed treatment. Frequently overlooking the initial symptoms, can lead to complications like stroke, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and even fatality.
On the launch of this OPD, Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka said, “Neurological problems can be fatal if not identified and treated at an early stage. Additionally, postponing treatment leads to a progression of neuro conditions. Therefore, it's critical to establish a practice of regular checkups to lower any danger of developing these severe illnesses. With the launch of this neuro care facility, we hope to give the best possible medical care to the people of Srinagar and nearby areas. Neuro disorders can lead to life-threatening conditions and require quick symptom diagnosis and prompt medical intervention. Thanks to this clinic, which will have all the neuro care facilities, people will no longer have to travel far for better medical care.”
Dr. Imran Muzafar, Managing Director, Florence Hospital Srinagar, said, “It is a true honour for me to introduce good doctors.
We’ve been committed to offering high-quality healthcare services that you can trust since 2010.
Florence Hospital is among one of the most recognized multispecialty hospitals in the Kashmir valley. Over the course of its journey, this hospital has established a firm foothold in the medical sector offering exemplary patient care.”