HCMCT Manipal Hospitals launches neuro care OPD at Florence Hospital Srinagar

On the launch of this OPD, Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka said, “Neurological problems can be fatal if not identified and treated at an early stage. Additionally, postponing treatment leads to a progression of neuro conditions. Therefore, it's critical to establish a practice of regular checkups to lower any danger of developing these severe illnesses. With the launch of this neuro care facility, we hope to give the best possible medical care to the people of Srinagar and nearby areas. Neuro disorders can lead to life-threatening conditions and require quick symptom diagnosis and prompt medical intervention. Thanks to this clinic, which will have all the neuro care facilities, people will no longer have to travel far for better medical care.”

Dr. Imran Muzafar, Managing Director, Florence Hospital Srinagar, said, “It is a true honour for me to introduce good doctors.

We’ve been committed to offering high-quality healthcare services that you can trust since 2010.

Florence Hospital is among one of the most recognized multispecialty hospitals in the Kashmir valley. Over the course of its journey, this hospital has established a firm foothold in the medical sector offering exemplary patient care.”