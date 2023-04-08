Health awareness programme held at BHSS Uri

Srinagar, Apr 8: A health awareness programme was held at Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The topic for the awareness program was ‘Healthy life style’.
In a statement issued here, the organisers said that Saaya and Uri Foundation, the two Kashmir based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) organised the awareness program in the border town,
The organisers said that the aim was to educate the students about the need and importance of health and hygiene.
The program began with the inaugural speech of advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar who briefed the students about the aim and objectives of the organisation and the motive behind the event.
Principal Boys Higher Secondary School Uri, Mushtaq Sopori formally welcomed guests at the institution and said such programs need to be done on a regular basis in Uri.
Dr Asif from Block Medical Office Uri spoke in depth on oral health and ways to make it better. Syed Yasir, an 11th class student also delivered a brief speech on the healthy lifestyle.
Rehana Bano, Block Asha Coordinator Uri impressed upon the better way to wash hands and how to stay clean.Dr Major Sachu Jacob James from Kala Pahar Brigade, Uri talked about healthy lifestyle and involved students in many activities.
The program was attended by almost 15 teachers and 85 students and was moderated by Abid Shafi, a teacher of the school, the statement reads.
Media coordinator of Uri Foundation, Zaffer Iqbal and other members that include Iqbal Banday, Sajid Naseer, Abrar Bhat and Bashir Ahmad Bhat also attended the program.