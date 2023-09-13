Health camp organised in Budgam

During the camp, Medical Officer, AWHC Kenihama, Dr. Nusrat Bashir informed the gathering about the importance of a balanced diet and making of healthier food choices. She also informed the participants especially women about the importance of nutrition during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and early childhood.

During the camp, the participants were also briefed about the preparation of nutritious and delicious recipes that are easy to prepare at home, emphasizing the use of local and seasonal ingredients.