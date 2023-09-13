Health camp organised in Budgam

Budgam, Sep 13: Ayush Health and Wellness Center (AHWC), Kenihama today organised a health camp on the theme ‘Suposhit Bharat, Sakshar Bharat and Sashakt Bharat’ here. The camp was attended by number of locals who actively participated in the camp.
During the camp, Medical Officer, AWHC Kenihama, Dr. Nusrat Bashir informed the gathering about the importance of a balanced diet and making of healthier food choices. She also informed the participants especially women about the importance of nutrition during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and early childhood.
During the camp, the participants were also briefed about the preparation of nutritious and delicious recipes that are easy to prepare at home, emphasizing the use of local and seasonal ingredients.
Moreover, during the camp, the Ayush Department also distributed nutritional supplements to pregnant women and children to support their health and development.