Health care arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today completed a two-day tour to Pahalgam Amarnath Yatra route to take review and inspect the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2022.

During the tour, the director was accompanied by CMO Anantnag, Muhammad Yousuf Zagu, BMO Sallar Dr Nasir Khan, Medical Officer incharge Yatra, Dr Zahoor Sofi and other officers and officials of the health department.

It was an in-depth tour during which Dr MA Rather reviewed and inspected the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.