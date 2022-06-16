Health care arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today completed a two-day tour to Pahalgam Amarnath Yatra route to take review and inspect the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2022.
During the tour, the director was accompanied by CMO Anantnag, Muhammad Yousuf Zagu, BMO Sallar Dr Nasir Khan, Medical Officer incharge Yatra, Dr Zahoor Sofi and other officers and officials of the health department.
It was an in-depth tour during which Dr MA Rather reviewed and inspected the health care arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.
The director and his officers went to different terrains on horses and reached all possible medical aid centres.
He visited Emergency Aid Centre Mid Pissu, Emergency Aid Centre Mild Zojibal, Medical Aid Centres at Pissu Top, Zojibal, Nagakoti and Base hospital Sheeshnag.
He inspected these centres and reviewed the arrangements being made there for the yatris. During the visit, he also met local residents and also interacted with patients.
The director directed the concerned officers and officials for speedy execution of pending works before the Yatra commencement.
Dr MA Rather interacted with officers and directed them to put in place all the arrangements before the commencement of Yatra and there should be no laxity in providing basic health care facilities to yatris.
He further directed them that all the logistics should be put in place well in advance. The director directed the concerned officers to keep all the required drugs and necessary machinery equipment well in time so that the pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.