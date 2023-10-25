Health care facilities lacking at NTPHC Lalpora

The residents said that due to lack of proper staff, they were suffering, but authorities were doing nothing to augment the staff here. They said only two doctors were performing their duties at NTPHC Lalpora which according to them was not adequate for the over thirty thousand population.

They demanded that the vacant posts be filled at the earliest. The residents said that the hospital caters to a huge chunk of population, but lacks basic amenities, much to the disappointment of locals of over two dozen villages including Lalpora, Krusan, Darpora, Gundmacher, Rednag, Hayatpora, and Dardpora.