Health care facilities lacking at NTPHC Lalpora

Kupwara, Oct 25: The residents of Lalpora in Lolab Valley of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to ensure better healthcare facilities at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Lalpora.
The residents said that due to lack of proper staff, they were suffering, but authorities were doing nothing to augment the staff here. They said only two doctors were performing their duties at NTPHC Lalpora which according to them was not adequate for the over thirty thousand population.
They demanded that the vacant posts be filled at the earliest. The residents said that the hospital caters to a huge chunk of population, but lacks basic amenities, much to the disappointment of locals of over two dozen villages including Lalpora, Krusan, Darpora, Gundmacher, Rednag, Hayatpora, and Dardpora.
“Although an old X-ray plant was available in the hospital but due to lack of a technician that is gathering dust. I suppose it has never been put to use since its installation,” Nasir, a local youth told Greater Kashmir.
“Since Krusan power receiving station is only a few kilometres from NTPHC Lalpora, it would have been better if a hotline was drawn specifically for the hospital,” he added.
“Although an ambulance is available at the hospital but with only one driver available that remains operational during day and at a time of any medical emergency during night people are forced to book a private cab to reach SDH Sogam or SDH Kupwara,” another local said.
“Pregnancy care has also been hit due to non-availability of a gynecologist and expecting women are forced to look for other alternatives,” he added.
The residents said that even the hospital was working without a dental surgeon. “Even a special ward with a dental chair and required equipment is of no use without a dental doctor. We had a dental technician here but after the outbreak of Covid-19, he was transferred to some other place and his replacement was yet to be made,” they added.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the hardships being faced by the people may end soon.