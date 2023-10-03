Health Department for monitoring illegal sale of e-cigarettes through online platforms

Srinagar: As the health risks associated with e-cigarettes continue to emerge, health authorities on Tuesday stressed the importance of monitoring online platforms closely as it had become crucial to prevent the illegal sale and distribution of e-cigarettes through online channels.
Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that e-cigarettes were already banned in Kashmir but the commitment to taking a proactive stance against this growing concern was the need of the hour.
“Our efforts are part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes and similar devices. The Health Ministry's steps come as concerns about the growing use of e-cigarettes have heightened," he said.
Dr Mushtaq said that this move to curb the use of these harmful devices was important to safeguard public health, especially among the youth.
The Union Health Ministry has said that possession of e-cigarettes and similar devices in any form, quantity, or manner violates the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act (PECA), 2019.
The ban includes a prohibition on all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heat Not Burn Products, e-Hookah, and similar devices.
Earlier, the Centre had asked the states to report on its portal information on the availability of e-cigarettes on online shopping sites and retail shops despite a ban on it since 2019.
Dr Mushtaq said that individuals who come across any violations in this regard, whether online or offline, have the option to report them on the website www.jktcp.com.
“In response, appropriate actions would be initiated,” he said. “Reporting a violation is a straightforward, five-step online process. People can also upload screenshots from e-commerce websites where the sale of such products is taking place. Once a report is submitted, a unique ID will be generated, allowing individuals to track and monitor the status of their complaint as well as the actions taken.”
Electronic cigarettes and similar devices, which operate on batteries and produce an aerosol for inhalation by heating substances containing nicotine and often flavours, fall under this category.
In May, the Union Health Ministry issued a public notice for effective implementation of the act.
Later in July, the ministry sent notices to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes, asking them to stop advertisement and sale of such products.