Health Department for monitoring illegal sale of e-cigarettes through online platforms

Srinagar: As the health risks associated with e-cigarettes continue to emerge, health authorities on Tuesday stressed the importance of monitoring online platforms closely as it had become crucial to prevent the illegal sale and distribution of e-cigarettes through online channels.

Nodal Officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that e-cigarettes were already banned in Kashmir but the commitment to taking a proactive stance against this growing concern was the need of the hour.

“Our efforts are part of a broader campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes and similar devices. The Health Ministry's steps come as concerns about the growing use of e-cigarettes have heightened," he said.

Dr Mushtaq said that this move to curb the use of these harmful devices was important to safeguard public health, especially among the youth.

The Union Health Ministry has said that possession of e-cigarettes and similar devices in any form, quantity, or manner violates the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act (PECA), 2019.

The ban includes a prohibition on all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heat Not Burn Products, e-Hookah, and similar devices.