Health deptt orders measures to reduce queue time in hospitals

Hours after Greater Kashmir highlighted the plight of patients seeking OPD registration at SMHS Hospital, J&K’s largest General Specialty Hospital, the H&ME Department issued an order for implementation of a Scan and Pull facility for generation of OPD tokens. The Medical Superintendents of these hospitals have been directed to procure Handheld Laser Barcode/QR Scanner Gun reader through GeM platforms. The facility, as per the order, will augment the implementation of the Scan and Share facility that was started in five hospitals of J&K in mid-April this year. The Scan and Share facility allows users to feed their details into the ABHA Application from their homes and then scan a QR code at any hospital that has the facility to get an instant OPD registration card.

As per the records of Scan and Share facility of the H&ME Department, till 1.1 lakh patients have registered on Scan and Share facility in J&K till date, since 15 April when the service was started. However, this is the cumulative data of 33 health institutions, including district hospitals. At SMHS Hospital, in the past one month and a half, 8484 tokens were issued using the scan and Share facility. On 31 May, 205 patients registered using the digital facility, while the daily registering patients is more than 3000 as per the hospital administration.